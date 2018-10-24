Quantcast
Bomb addressed to Maxine Waters found in LA postal facility

Posted on 10/24/2018 by AP News

LOS ANGELES — Authorities say an explosive package addressed to Rep. Maxine Waters has been rendered safe after it turned up at a mail processing facility in South Los Angeles.

The sprawling facility was evacuated Wednesday afternoon and the FBI and other agencies were brought in. Los Angeles police announced hours later that they had rendered the package safe.

A law enforcement official tells The Associated Press that the package appears similar to pipe bombs filled with glass shards that were addressed to the California congresswoman’s Washington, D.C. office and to devices sent to Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, other prominent Democrats and the CNN broadcast network.

They were intercepted this week in New York and Washington before reaching their targets.

