High-speed rail authority settles suit in Central Valley

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California’s high-speed rail authority has settled a lawsuit with a Central Valley city the train is expected to run through.

The Wednesday settlement with the small city of Shafter ends one of several lawsuits the authority faced over the plan to build a high-speed train between Los Angeles and San Francisco. Two lawsuits remain, with one scheduled for a court hearing Friday.

The city sued under the California Environmental Quality Act. It argued the authority’s plans for the train would hinder its ability to do its own improvements on a freight line already running through town.

City Manager Scott Hurlbert says as part of the settlement the rail authority has agreed to help the city separate pedestrian traffic from the path of the freight train in seven locations.