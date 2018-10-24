JMP 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO _ JMP Group Inc. (JMP) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $288,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The company, based in San Francisco, said it had earnings of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 8 cents per share.

The nvestment banking and asset services company posted revenue of $33.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $33.3 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

JMP shares have dropped nearly 9 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $5.10, a fall of 10 percent in the last 12 months.

