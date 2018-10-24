ASGN Inc 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CALABASAS, Calif. _ ASGN Incorporated (ASGN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $49.2 million.

The Calabasas, California-based company said it had net income of 93 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to $1.30 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.09 per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $906.4 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $892.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, ASGN Inc expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.11 to $1.18.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $905 million to $915 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

ASGN Inc shares have fallen slightly more than 8 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $58.94, an increase of slightly more than 4 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ASGN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ASGN