Tesla 3Q Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. _ Tesla Inc. (TSLA) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $311.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Palo Alto, California-based company said it had net income of $1.75. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to $2.90 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 55 cents per share.

The electric car maker posted revenue of $6.82 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.67 billion.

Tesla shares have decreased slightly more than 7 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $288.50, a drop of 14 percent in the last 12 months.

