The Latest Packages found, San Diego newspaper evacuated

SAN DIEGO — The Latest on packages found outside the building that houses the San Diego Tribune newspaper (all times local):

9:30 a.m.

The San Diego Tribune newspaper is reporting that its employees have evacuated their building after five packages were found at the front entrance of the building.

The newspaper reported that employees of other tenants in the building were also evacuated after a police lieutenant reported that the boxes were seen on or near a trash can.

The newspaper reported that immigration reporter Kate Morrisey saw officers putting tape around the boxes, went inside to work and was told five minutes later to evacuate.

She says the boxes were priority mail packages.

___

9:15 a.m.

A street in downtown San Diego has been cordoned off for investigation of packages in front of a building that houses the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Police Officer Billy Hernandez tells the newspaper that a police lieutenant reported the boxes were atop a trash can about 8:15 a.m. Wednesday.

A hazardous materials team has been sent to investigate.

A section of 6th Avenue between A and B streets has been closed.

___

Information from: The San Diego Union-Tribune, http://www.utsandiego.com