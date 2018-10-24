Suspicious packages close downtown San Diego street

SAN DIEGO — A street in downtown San Diego has been cordoned off for investigation of packages in front of a building that houses the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Police Officer Billy Hernandez tells the newspaper that a police lieutenant reported the boxes were atop a trash can about 8:15 a.m. Wednesday.

A hazardous materials team has been sent to investigate.

A section of 6th Avenue between A and B streets has been closed.

___

Information from: The San Diego Union-Tribune, http://www.utsandiego.com