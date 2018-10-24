Tri Pointe 3Q Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. _ Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $64 million.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had profit of 43 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The home builder posted revenue of $774.6 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $754.6 million.

Tri Pointe shares have decreased 39 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 29 percent in the last 12 months.

