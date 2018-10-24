Teledyne 3Q Earnings Snapshot

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. _ Teledyne Technologies Inc. (TDY) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $90.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Thousand Oaks, California-based company said it had net income of $2.43. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to $2.23 per share.

The defense and aerospace industry supplier posted revenue of $725.3 million in the period.

Teledyne expects full-year earnings to be $8.71 to $8.76 per share.

Teledyne shares have risen 22 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 33 percent in the last 12 months.

