Natus Medical 3Q Earnings Snapshot

PLEASANTON, Calif. _ Natus Medical Inc. (BABY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.6 million in its third quarter.

The Pleasanton, California-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 40 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The maker of medical device for newborn care posted revenue of $130.6 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $132.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Natus Medical expects its per-share earnings to range from 48 cents to 51 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $135 million to $140 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Natus Medical expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.47 to $1.50 per share, with revenue ranging from $525 million to $530 million.

Natus Medical shares have decreased 18 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 22 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BABY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BABY