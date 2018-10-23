More human remains found at Southern California desert site

LITTLEROCK, Calif. — Authorities have found more human remains on Southern California desert land where the bones of three people were dug up two weeks ago.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced Tuesday that it’s recovered more bones from property in unincorporated Littlerock east of Los Angeles. However, investigators don’t know whether they’re related to the three sets of skeletal remains already found or belong to other people.

The first remains were found on the Antelope Valley site of a burnt-out home and car.

Authorities haven’t identified the remains or said whether they might be those of two men and a woman who vanished in the area in January.

Meanwhile, detectives are looking for 34-year-old Jesus Guzman, who once lived at the location. They want to question him about the remains.