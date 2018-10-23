California man shot after taking wife, baby hostage

PITTSBURG, Calif. — Police in Northern California have killed a man they say shot at police after taking his wife and baby hostage.

The 37-year-old man died Monday night after the shooting in Pittsburg, northeast of San Francisco.

Police say the man took his estranged wife and their baby hostage at gunpoint, shot and wounded a family member who tried to help them and forced the woman and child into his car.

A police chase ended with the man barricading himself in another Pittsburg home while his wife and baby managed to run to safety.

After a standoff, police say the man came out of the house and refused to drop his gun. Police say they fired a less-lethal weapon at him and then shot the man after he fired toward officers.