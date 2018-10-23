No charges for California transit officer in fatal shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. — Prosecutors say a Northern California officer won’t be charged criminally for fatally shooting a 28-year-old armed man.

KQED reported Tuesday that Alameda County district attorney Nancy O’Malley says the Bay Area Rapid Transit officer acted reasonably when he shot Sahleem Tindle on Jan. 3 near an Oakland train station.

O’Malley said BART officer Joseph Mateu was responding to an altercation when he realized Tindle had just shot another man and lost sight of Tindle’s gun.

She said Mateu made a split-second decision to shoot Tindle after he ignored orders to drop his gun during the altercation.

Tindle’s family filed a legal claim with BART, a precursor to a lawsuit. The lawyer for Tindle’s family, John Burris, says video evidence shows Tindle dropping his gun before Mateu shoots him three times.