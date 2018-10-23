Man pleads not guilty to looting California Indian site

FRESNO, Calif. — A man who allegedly looted artifacts from a Native American site in California’s Sierra National Forest has pleaded not guilty to federal charges.

Vance Myers of Ahwannee entered pleas last Friday to unauthorized excavation and removal of archaeological resources and possessing stolen government property.

Prosecutors say crews fighting a wildfire in the forest in 2015 found an excavated site along with human remains, artifacts and hand tools used for excavation.

Archaeologists believe members of the Mono tribe lived there as long as 1,500 years ago.

Authorities say the dug-up site was rehabilitated but looted again in 2016.

An investigation led to Myers. Prosecutors say he was found with stone tools, arrowheads, beads and other artifacts.

If convicted, he could face up to two years in prison and a $100,000 fine.