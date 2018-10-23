The Latest No sensitive items taken in McCarthy break in

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The Latest on a break-in at the California office of House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (all times local):

12:59 p.m.

Police say two men who burglarized the Bakersfield, California, office of House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy stole several items that did not contain information of a sensitive nature.

A Bakersfield Police Department statement Tuesday says the items stolen included electronics that were not connected to any federal networks and did not contain or store any personal or governmental information.

The burglars broke into the district office of the Republican congressman at 7:31 a.m. Sunday, entering through a window that was shattered by a large rock.

They fled on foot.

McCarthy revealed the burglary Monday in an Instagram post showing surveillance photos and asking if anyone recognized the two men. The post said office equipment was taken.

___

11:19 a.m.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy says thieves broke into his Bakersfield, California, office and he wants help from the public to identify them.

Photos posted on the Republican congressman’s Instagram account Monday evening show photos of the men and a large rock on the office floor.

The posting says, “Does anyone know these two guys? They threw a boulder thru our office window and took office equipment.”

The photos appear to be from security cameras.

One shows a man in blue and black shorts wearing a pink backpack and a cap. The other shows a man in dark pants and a light-colored shirt carrying a bag.

Bakersfield police Sgt. Brian Holcombe says the department is working on a statement.

McCarthy’s office didn’t immediately respond to requests for more information.