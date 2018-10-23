Report 263 clergy accused of sex abuse in San Francisco bay

SAN FRANCISCO — A law firm suing California bishops for the records of priests accused of sexual abuse has compiled a report of 263 clergy in the San Francisco Bay Area it says are accused of misconduct.

Attorney Jeff Anderson said Tuesday that his firm compiled the list from lawsuits and public websites to publicize the breadth of the problem. He wants more transparency from the Roman Catholic Church.

Last week, San Jose Bishop Patrick McGrath released the names of 15 priests found to have been credibly accused of sexually abusing children within the diocese. But Anderson says he has 33 on his list, which means the San Jose diocese is under-counting.

The report also lists 135 accused in the Archdiocese of San Francisco and 95 accused in the Diocese of Oakland.