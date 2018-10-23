Pacific Premier Bancorp 3Q Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. _ Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $28.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had profit of 46 cents. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 64 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The holding company for Pacific Premier Bank posted revenue of $136.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $120.3 million, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $121.4 million.

Pacific Premier Bancorp shares have declined 21 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 22 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PPBI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PPBI