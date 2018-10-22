SoCal Gas settles crash lawsuit for $46 million

LOS ANGELES — Southern California Gas Co. will pay $46 million to a motorcyclist who was struck and badly injured by a company driver who suffered an epileptic seizure.

The utility agreed to the settlement Monday in the midst of a negligence lawsuit in Los Angeles.

U.S. Air Force Capt. Jason Lo was stopped at a red light in Hawthorne last year when a SoCal Gas pickup truck struck him from behind, dragging him hundreds of feet before other drivers surrounded and stopped it.

Lo nearly lost his right leg.

Lawyers for Lo and his wife said the driver had a history of epileptic seizures, including one that occurred at work.

In a statement, SoCal Gas said it took responsibility for the driver’s actions and extended condolences to Lo and his family.