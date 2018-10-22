RBB 3Q Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES _ RBB Bancorp (RBB) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $8.3 million.

The bank, based in Los Angeles, said it had earnings of 48 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 50 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $26.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $20.7 million, which topped Street forecasts.

RBB shares have decreased 18 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $22.48, a decline of almost 4 percent in the last 12 months.

