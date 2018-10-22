Quantcast
Coroner Death of artist Dave Dave was from natural causes

Posted on 10/22/2018 by AP News

LAS VEGAS — Medical examiners in Las Vegas have determined that the death of artist Dave Dave was from natural causes.

Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg (FYOU’-den-berg) issued a statement Monday saying the artist who was born David Rothenberg died July 15 at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas from sepsis due to pneumonia. He was 42.

As a 6-year-old, Dave was set afire and badly burned in 1983 by his father in a Southern California motel room near Disneyland.

He underwent numerous skin grafts, but refused to define himself as a victim. He became a close friend of pop icon Michael Jackson.

The father, Charles Rothenberg, went to prison for attempted murder and later amassed a criminal record for other crimes before being sentenced in California in 2007 to 25 years to life in prison.

