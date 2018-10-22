Cadence 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. _ Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $99.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of 35 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 49 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The maker of hardware and software products for validating chip designs posted revenue of $532.5 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $517.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Cadence expects its per-share earnings to range from 46 cents to 48 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $545 million to $555 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Cadence expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.80 to $1.82 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.12 billion.

Cadence shares have declined almost 3 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $40.61, a decline of nearly 4 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CDNS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CDNS