PBS docuseries ’Native America’ recreates world pre-1492

Posted on 10/22/2018 by AP News

This image released by Providence Pictures shows an ancient kiva in Pueblo Bonito in Chaco Culture National Historical Park, northern New Mexico. The location is featured in a new four-part PBS docuseries, “Native America,” that seeks to recreate a world in the Americas generations prior to the arrival of Europeans. The first episode of Native America “From Caves to Cosmos.” is scheduled to air on most PBS stations on Tuesday. (Providence Pictures/PBS via AP)
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A new four-part PBS docuseries, “Native America,” seeks to recreate a world in the Americas generations prior to the arrival of Europeans.

Using archaeology, Native American oral traditions, even high-tech 3D renditions, the series presents images of busy cities connected by networks that span from the present-day United States to South America.

The docuseries shows how Chaco Canyon in New Mexico became a busy spiritual and commercial center centuries before New York was founded.

It also discusses the pyramids of Teotihuacan, Mexico and how 10,000 people helped erect massive earthwork pyramids outside present-day St. Louis.

Series executive producer and director Gary Glassman said the project took more than a year to plan because producers wanted to make sure they had buy-in from Native American communities the documentaries sought to cover.

