California unemployment rate falls to 4.1 percent

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California’s unemployment rate fell to a record low of 4.1 percent in September, down from 4.2 percent for the previous five months.

The state Employment Development Department says Friday that California’s employers had a net gain of 13,200 nonfarm payroll jobs during September.

The largest increase occurred in the professional and business services sector, followed by leisure and hospitality, government and the mining and logging sector.

Educational and health services led job losses.

In September 2017, California’s unemployment rate was 4.5 percent.

Records date to 1976.