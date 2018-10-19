Bank of Commerce 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SACRAMENTO, Calif. _ Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $4 million.

The bank, based in Sacramento, California, said it had earnings of 25 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $14.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $13.1 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

Bank of Commerce shares have increased slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 3 percent in the last 12 months.

