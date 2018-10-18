Paypal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. _ Paypal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $436 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of 36 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 58 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The technology platform and digital payments company posted revenue of $3.68 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.66 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Paypal expects its per-share earnings to range from 65 cents to 67 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.38 to $2.40 per share.

Paypal shares have increased 5 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $77.48, an increase of 15 percent in the last 12 months.

