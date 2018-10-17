The Latest Officials deny $2 billion transit center lawsuit

SAN FRANCISCO — The Latest on lawsuits over a $2 billion transit terminal in San Francisco (all times local):

4 p.m.

The agency in charge of a troubled $2 billion San Francisco transit terminal is fighting back against a lawsuit filed by the general contractor that managed the project’s construction.

The joint venture of Webcor Builders and Obayashi Corp. filed the lawsuit Tuesday in San Francisco. It claims design and planning mistakes sent construction soaring and led to overruns that cost the joint venture $150 million.

The Transbay Joint Powers Authority, which operates the Salesforce Transit Center, said in response Wednesday that it will hold the contractor “responsible for their contractual commitment to deliver this project.”

The authority said it is reviewing the complaint.

The terminal closed last month after cracks were found in steel beams.

