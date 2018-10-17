Santa Barbara Zoo euthanizes beloved 47-year-old elephant

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The Santa Barbara Zoo says it had to euthanize one of its most beloved and oldest residents, a 47-year-old Asian elephant named Sujatha.

The zoo says Sujatha was euthanized Tuesday surrounded by her caretakers.

Zoo CEO Rich Block says in a video posted on Twitter that Sujatha’s death “is perhaps the most difficult moment” in his 20 years at the zoo and could be the toughest time in the entire careers of her caretakers.

Block says Sujatha had been in declining health for the past few years but that she was able to live comfortably with treatment. He says her well-being declined precipitously in the past couple weeks and she stopped responding to treatment.

Sujatha and her companion Little Mac have been at the zoo since 1972.