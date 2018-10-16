Lakers exercise 2019-20 options on Ball, Ingram, Kuzma, Hart

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — The Los Angeles Lakers have exercised their contract options for the 2019-20 season on Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma and Josh Hart.

The Lakers made the expected moves Tuesday for their young core surrounding LeBron James.

Ingram will make $7.27 million next season. The second pick in the 2016 draft averaged 16.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists last year.

Ball will make $8.72 million next season. The second pick in the 2017 draft averaged 10.2 points, 7.2 assists and 6.9 rebounds in 52 games as a rookie.

Kuzma made the NBA all-rookie first team last season, averaging 16.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Hart averaged 7.9 points and 4.2 rebounds last season.

The Lakers open at Portland on Thursday.

