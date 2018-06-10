Boulder City stores seeing less traffic after bypass opening

BOULDER CITY, Nev. — A recently completed portion of Interstate 11 has saved drivers travelling between Arizona and Nevada some time, but some Boulder City businesses say it has come at a cost.

Prior to the opening of the roadway, drivers had to pass through Boulder City, but now they can skip over it.

Alpaca Imports owner Kevin Devine tells the Las Vegas Sun that the bypass has caused his business to drop by 60 percent in three weeks.

He says the decline prompted him to move his store to the Fashion Outlets of Las Vegas in Primm, a city near the California-Nevada border about 60 miles (97 kilometers) east of Boulder City.

Other business owners also have seen a similar drop, but they are hopeful the bypass will ultimately have a positive effect.

