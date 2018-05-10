San Francisco to open street shuttered by cracked terminal

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco officials say they plan to re-open a street shuttered last month because of cracks found in a new $2 billion transit terminal.

Mark Zabaneh, executive director of the Transbay Joint Powers Authority, said Friday they will open Fremont Street for the morning commute Oct. 12.

Crews are also working at night to shore up similar beams over a parallel street. Those beams show no sign of cracking.

The authority, which operates the Salesforce Transit Center, is searching for reasons why two support beams cracked. Workers discovered the cracks Sept. 25 and the center was shut down that day.

Fremont Street runs through the multi-level center and its closure has worsened traffic in a congested part of downtown.

Buses are using a temporary transit center about two blocks away.