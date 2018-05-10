Puppies rescued from illegal Santa Barbara County pot grow

NEW CUYAMA, Calif. — Santa Barbara County authorities rescued a litter of puppies, their mother and another dog from a recently raided illegal marijuana grow in rural Cuyama Valley.

KEYT-TV reports sheriff’s deputies and animal control officers received a report of abandoned dogs at the eradicated grow on Wednesday and found two grown male and female dogs, and then spotted the litter inside a tent.

The Sheriff’s Office says the female had given birth to 10 puppies, one of them stillborn. The mother then gave birth to another puppy while being transported away and delivered a 12th and final puppy after arriving at the Santa Maria Animal Center.

The adult dogs and puppies will eventually be available for adoption.

Another puppy found during the September pot raids is being adopted by a detective.

Information from: KEYT-TV, http://www.keyt.com/