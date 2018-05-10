Oakland hotel workers join strike to demand higher wages

OAKLAND, Calif. — About 200 workers at a Marriot hotel in Oakland walked out on strike Friday, joining thousands of hotel workers striking in San Francisco, San Jose and Boston.

United Here Local 2850 president Wei-Ling Huber says the Marriott City Center workers are demanding job security and wages that keep up with skyrocketing living costs in Oakland.

He says many hotel employees have to work multiple jobs to survive.

More than 4,000 housekeepers, cooks and other Marriott hotel workers in San Francisco, San Jose and Boston went on strike this week after months of contract negotiations.

The Maryland-based company says its proposal matches the “economic terms” of the last contract and doesn’t propose any benefit changes.