Kings-Lakers, Box

|SACRAMENTO (123)
Labissiere 2-5 1-2 5, Jackson 0-6 0-0 0, Cauley-Stein 2-5 0-1 4, Fox 7-9 0-0 18, Hield 6-12 2-2 19, Artis 3-5 1-1 8, Gabriel 4-7 1-2 10, Bagley III 7-15 5-7 19, Giles III 6-14 2-4 14, Lucas 2-8 2-2 7, Ferrell 0-0 0-0 0, Mason 3-4 5-5 12, McLemore 2-6 1-2 5, Reynolds 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 45-99 20-28 123.
|L.A. LAKERS (128)
James 6-10 6-6 18, Kuzma 6-13 4-4 17, McGee 1-2 0-0 2, Ingram 10-15 11-15 31, Hart 4-7 7-10 17, Mykhailiuk 1-5 0-0 3, Beasley 2-3 0-0 4, Wear 1-2 0-0 3, Williams 2-4 4-10 8, Zubac 2-3 0-0 4, Caruso 0-0 0-0 0, Caldwell-Pope 4-7 2-2 11, Stephenson 2-5 6-8 10. Totals 41-76 40-55 128.
|Sacramento
|39
|27
|30
|27—123
|L.A. Lakers
|32
|35
|28
|33—128
3-Point Goals_Sacramento 13-32 (Hield 5-9, Fox 4-6, Gabriel 1-2, Artis 1-2, Lucas 1-2, Mason 1-2, Bagley III 0-1, Reynolds 0-1, McLemore 0-2, Labissiere 0-2, Jackson 0-3), L.A. Lakers 6-20 (Hart 2-4, Wear 1-2, Mykhailiuk 1-3, Caldwell-Pope 1-3, Kuzma 1-4, Williams 0-1, Ingram 0-1, James 0-1, Stephenson 0-1). Fouled Out_McLemore, Giles III, Labissiere. Rebounds_Sacramento 41 (Bagley III 10), L.A. Lakers 47 (Ingram 9). Assists_Sacramento 26 (Lucas, Mason 5), L.A. Lakers 19 (Stephenson 5). Total Fouls_Sacramento 44, L.A. Lakers 25.