13-year-old shark bite victim released from hospital

SAN DIEGO — A 13-year-old boy who was attacked by a shark as he dived for lobster off the Southern California coast is out of the hospital.

KGTV-TV says Keane Webre-Hayes was released Thursday from Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego. He suffered a bite Saturday that tore his back, shoulder, torso, face and ear.

The teen was bitten as he dove in about 9 feet (2.7 meters) of water off Encinitas, north of San Diego.

Witnesses estimated the shark was about 11 feet (3 meters) long but the type isn’t known.

A trio of rescuers pulled the badly bleeding boy to a kayak and applied pressure. He was airlifted to the hospital.

His mother, Ellie Hayes, told reporters on Monday that it was a miracle her son survived.