1st Southern California storm of the season brings showers

LOS ANGELES — The first Pacific storm of the season has brought showers and occasional downpours to Southern California but skipped some areas entirely.

The National Weather Service says a shower Thursday morning dropped more than a half-inch (12.7 centimeters) of rain on downtown Santa Barbara but it missed the vast burn scar of the Thomas Fire, which spewed a deadly debris flow through Montecito during a Jan. 9 deluge.

Santa Barbara County emergency managers say rainfall over Montecito and nearby Carpinteria have been below thresholds for debris flows.

Forecasters say shower activity has been settling down as a more stable air mass moves in.