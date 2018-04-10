Biden in California to rally Democrats in tough House races

LOS ANGELES — Democrats are looking to Joe Biden to give their California congressional candidates a boost.

The former vice president will be in Orange County Thursday for a rally with five Democrats in tight House races.

In a state where President Donald Trump is unpopular, Democrats are hoping to seize a string of GOP-held House districts that were carried by Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.

The party needs to flip control of 23 seats to take control in the House.

Four of the candidates are vying for seats in districts that are all or partly in Orange County. They are Gil Cisneros, Katie Porter, Harley Rouda and Mike Levin.

T.J. Cox is seeking a seat in the Central Valley.

Biden is among potential Democratic presidential candidates for 2020.