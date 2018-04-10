Cardinals-49ers Preview Capsule

ARIZONA (0-4) at SAN FRANCISCO (1-3)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE – 49ers by 3

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Arizona 2-2, San Francisco 1-3

SERIES RECORD – 49ers lead 29-24

LAST MEETING – Cardinals beat 49ers 20-10, Nov. 5, 2017

LAST WEEK – Cardinals lost to Seahawks 20-17; 49ers lost at Chargers 29-27

AP PRO32 RANKING – Cardinals No. 32, 49ers No. 31

CARDINALS OFFENSE – OVERALL (32), RUSH (31), PASS (31).

CARDINALS DEFENSE – OVERALL (18), RUSH (31), PASS (11).

49ERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (21), RUSH (6), PASS (21).

49ERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (20), RUSH (14), PASS (22).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Cardinals won six straight in series. … Arizona only winless team in NFL, seek to avoid first 0-5 start since 1986. … Arizona’s 37 points through four games fewest for franchise since 1945 and fewest in league since Jacksonville had 31 in 2013. … Arizona has 834 yards gained, tied for fewest in NFL after four games since expansion Texans had 774 in 2002. … Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald has 2,169 yards receiving, 17 TDs vs. 49ers, his most against any team. Fitzgerald has five TD catches in last six vs. San Francisco. … Arizona rookie QB Josh Rosen went 15 for 27, 180 yards, one TD in first career start last week. … Cardinals RB David Johnson had first 100 yards from scrimmage game of season last week with 71 yards rushing, 41 receiving. … Arizona allowed no third-down conversions on 10 tries last week vs. Seattle. … San Francisco’s 100 points through four games are most for franchise since 104 in 2012. … 49ers QB C.J. Beathard had career high 298 yards passing, two TDs in first start of season last week with Jimmy Garoppolo (knee) out for season. Beathard 1-6 in career as starter. … San Francisco K Robbie Gould made 33 straight FGs. … 49ers LB Fred Warner first rookie since 2000 with at least 10 tackles in first four games of career. … San Francisco scored TDs on 37.5 percent of red zone trips, third worst in league. … Fantasy tip: 49ers TE George Kittle had six catches, 125 yards, TD last week. Ranks third among TEs with 316 yards receiving this season.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL