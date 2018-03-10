Timberwolves-Clippers, Box

|MINNESOTA (101)
Wiggins 4-7 3-7 12, Gibson 4-6 0-0 8, Towns 5-12 7-9 18, Teague 0-7 6-6 6, Rose 3-11 1-2 7, Nunnally 1-2 3-3 5, Deng 0-1 0-0 0, Bates-Diop 5-6 0-0 11, Tolliver 1-5 7-9 10, Dieng 1-9 0-0 2, Jones 4-9 4-4 12, Johnson-Odom 0-2 0-0 0, Okogie 1-3 6-6 8, Terrell 0-0 0-0 0, C.Williams 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 29-81 39-48 101.
|L.A. CLIPPERS (128)
Harris 7-10 5-5 23, Gallinari 8-11 4-4 22, Gortat 3-7 2-2 8, Gilgeous-Alexander 5-8 0-0 12, Beverley 2-7 0-0 4, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Rodriguez 0-1 0-0 0, Motley 3-4 0-0 6, Harrell 6-7 1-2 13, Scott 0-4 0-0 0, Marjanovic 4-5 7-7 15, Delgado 2-2 0-1 4, Evans 1-2 0-0 2, Robinson 2-7 2-2 7, Wallace 3-7 0-0 6, Thornwell 3-7 0-0 6. Totals 49-89 21-23 128.
|Minnesota
|38
|15
|23
|25—101
|L.A. Clippers
|40
|29
|28
|31—128
3-Point Goals_Minnesota 4-21 (Wiggins 1-2, Bates-Diop 1-2, Towns 1-3, Tolliver 1-4, Johnson-Odom 0-1, Nunnally 0-1, Teague 0-1, C.Williams 0-1, Rose 0-2, Jones 0-2, Dieng 0-2), L.A. Clippers 9-22 (Harris 4-5, Gallinari 2-3, Gilgeous-Alexander 2-3, Robinson 1-2, Marjanovic 0-1, Rodriguez 0-1, Beverley 0-2, Thornwell 0-2, Scott 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 38 (Towns, Dieng 7), L.A. Clippers 49 (Harris, Harrell, Gallinari, Wallace 6). Assists_Minnesota 12 (Tolliver 3), L.A. Clippers 36 (Beverley, Gilgeous-Alexander 5). Total Fouls_Minnesota 25, L.A. Clippers 38. A_10,099 (18,997).