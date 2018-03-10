Convicted killer gets life for 3 decades-old slayings

LOS ANGELES — A man serving a life sentence for murder has been given additional life terms for killing three people a decade ago in Los Angeles, including a pregnant woman.

Gilton Pitre was sentenced to life without parole on Wednesday for strangling two homeless women in 2004. Their bodies were dumped in downtown L.A. One woman was about eight months pregnant, leading to a third murder charge.

Pitre pleaded guilty in May to three counts of first-degree murder.

Pitre already was serving 110 years to life for the murder of Alyssa Gomez, a 15-year-old runaway who was strangled in 2007 in a Sunset Boulevard motel room.

Investigators had no clues to the other killings until Pitre confessed while in prison, saying he wanted to “get right with God.”