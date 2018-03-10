Quantcast
Resources Connection Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Posted on 10/03/2018 by AP News

IRVINE, Calif. _ Resources Connection Inc. (RECN) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $5.7 million.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had net income of 18 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were 20 cents per share.

The consulting company posted revenue of $178.6 million in the period.

Resources Connection shares have climbed 7 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $16.54, a rise of 16 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RECN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RECN

