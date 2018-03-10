Fourth victim dies in string of attacks on men in LA area

LOS ANGELES — Police say a man who was brutally beaten during a string of attacks in the Los Angeles area has died.

Santa Monica police Lt. Saul Rodriguez says the victim, who was not immediately identified, died late Saturday.

He had been hospitalized since being struck in the head while sleeping on a sidewalk early on the morning of Sept. 24.

Rodriguez says Wednesday that police will ask Los Angeles County prosecutors to file an additional murder charge against Ramon Escobar.

The 47-year-old El Salvador native was charged last week with three counts of murder, five counts of attempted murder and four counts of second-degree robbery. Most of his victims were homeless.

Houston police also want to question Escobar in the disappearance of his aunt and uncle in Texas.