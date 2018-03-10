Here today, ghosting tomorrow _ workers just disappear

NEW YORK — Many bosses are finding themselves in the same spot as people who use online dating apps — they’re ghosted by staffers who quit without warning and without actually saying, I’m outta here.

While most people do give notice if they intend to leave, ghosting is becoming more common.

Small business owners and human resources professionals say it happens with staffers of any age and tenure, but is more likely among younger employees whose dependence on texts and chats can make them less experienced with tough conversations. Many deal with uncomfortable situations by just cutting off communication.

Human resources pros recommend that rather than dismiss ghosting as the result of bad manners or awkwardness, owners improve communication and deal with any problems that made workers quit.