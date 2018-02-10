Prosecutor ’Serial rioters’ charged in rally violence

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Four California men described as “serial rioters” are facing federal charges after prosecutors say they flew across the country for a white nationalist rally in Virginia last year and violently attacked counterprotesters.

Federal agents arrested the men Tuesday. Prosecutors identified them as members of the Rise Above Movement, a militant white supremacist group they said espouses anti-Semitic and other racist views and meets regularly to train in boxing and other fighting techniques.

U.S. Attorney Thomas Cullen says each defendant faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted on the two counts they each face: traveling to incite riots and conspiracy to riot.