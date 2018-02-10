Quantcast
help information
Overcast
70.5 ° F
Full Weather

A year after Weinstein, Hollywood is still soul-searching

Posted on 10/02/2018 by AP News

FILE - In this May 12, 2018 file photo, 82 film industry professionals stand on the steps of the Palais des Festivals to represent, what they describe as pervasive gender inequality in the film industry, at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France. The #MeToo movement has gone far beyond the movies, but Hollywood remains ground zero in a cultural eruption that began 12 months ago with the revelations about Harvey Weinstein. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
A year after sex assault allegations against Harvey…Enlarge

NEW YORK — A year after the Harvey Weinstein allegations first surfaced, Hollywood is still soul-searching.

For many people, the Weinstein case laid bare the movie industry’s systemic gender inequalities. Since then, the #MeToo movement has gone far beyond the movies. But Hollywood remains ground zero in a cultural eruption that began 12 months ago.

Through interviews with actresses, filmmakers and others, The Associated Press sought to assess whether it is a palpably different place today than a year ago.

Actress Carey Mulligan says there’s been “a seismic shift” in the industry, though much work remains to be done.

Rashida Jones is another actress. She says Hollywood is starting to understand that content from women and people of color is underrepresented, and the industry is “scrambling to try to fix that.”

Terms of Service
© Copyright 2000-2018 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.