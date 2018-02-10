A year after Weinstein, Hollywood is still soul-searching

A year after sex assault allegations against Harvey… Enlarge

NEW YORK — A year after the Harvey Weinstein allegations first surfaced, Hollywood is still soul-searching.

For many people, the Weinstein case laid bare the movie industry’s systemic gender inequalities. Since then, the #MeToo movement has gone far beyond the movies. But Hollywood remains ground zero in a cultural eruption that began 12 months ago.

Through interviews with actresses, filmmakers and others, The Associated Press sought to assess whether it is a palpably different place today than a year ago.

Actress Carey Mulligan says there’s been “a seismic shift” in the industry, though much work remains to be done.

Rashida Jones is another actress. She says Hollywood is starting to understand that content from women and people of color is underrepresented, and the industry is “scrambling to try to fix that.”