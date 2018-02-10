Cracked window not caused by sinking of San Francisco tower

SAN FRANCISCO — A report says a cracked window in the sinking Millennium Tower in San Francisco wasn’t caused by its infamous tilting and settling.

The San Francisco Chronicle says a forensic report to city officials on Tuesday said the crack in the window on the 36th floor was caused by an “exterior impact” — although it doesn’t suggest what struck the glass.

The cracked window in the 58-story Millennium Tower was discovered on Sept. 2. It’s been taped up and a replacement window has been ordered.

The downtown tower has settled about 18 inches (45 centimeters) since it opened over a former landfill in 2009. Several engineering reports have deemed it safe.

However, homeowners have filed multiple lawsuits against the developer and the city.