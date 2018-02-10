California gas tax repeal campaign seeks federal inquiry

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Leaders of the Proposition 6 campaign to repeal California’s recent gas tax increase are asking the federal government to investigate whether public resources have been used against them.

Their allegations are based on emails and other documents that appear to show local government workers discussing the repeal effort. In one example, a San Francisco official says in an email that showing how gas tax funds benefit the city is important “to support the anti-repeal campaign.”

Republican Congressman Ken Calvert on Tuesday requested an investigation by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s inspector general. Proposition 6 campaign leader Carl DeMaio says the campaign obtained the emails through public records requests.

A spokeswoman for the anti-Proposition 6 campaign countered the allegations, saying the campaign she represents follows all laws.