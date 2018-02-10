Woman paralyzed by falling tree limb to get $14.5M payout

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco supervisors have approved a $14.5 million settlement for a woman who was paralyzed from the waist down when she was struck by a heavy tree limb at a park two years ago.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports the Board of Supervisors approved the settlement Tuesday.

Emma Zhou was with her two children in the park’s playground when the 100-pound (45-kilogram) branch toppled on her.

The August 2016 fall fractured her skull and severed her spinal cord.

Zhou sued San Francisco in November 2016, saying the city’s parks department failed to properly maintain the Canary Island pine trees in Washington Square Park.

