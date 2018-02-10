California voter registration tops 19 million in new record

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California’s voter registration has hit an all-time high ahead of the November election.

Secretary of State Alex Padilla reported Tuesday that more than 19 million people are registered, nearly 76 percent of those who are eligible. California has not had such a large share of registered voters since 77 percent of the eligible population was registered ahead of the 1996 presidential election.

About 18.3 million people were registered at this stage two years ago, and 17.6 million ahead of the last election for governor in 2014.

Padilla did not offer an explanation for record level of registration. California this year implemented a new program that allows voters to register while taking care of business at the Department of Motor Vehicles.