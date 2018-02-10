San Francisco mayor weighs drug injection site despite veto

SAN FRANCISCO — A veto by California Gov. Jerry Brown blocking a supervised drug injection site in San Francisco has left the mayor deciding whether to go it alone on the issue.

Driven in part by a family tragedy, Mayor London Breed has long pledged to open what could be the first such site in the country to provide space for people to inject drugs and a “chill” room where they could recover.

Medical care, counseling and treatment services would also be available.

Philadelphia and Seattle have also expressed support for opening drug injection sites.

Breed lost a sister to a drug overdose and believes current laws aren’t helping addicts.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports Tuesday that she has not yet decided to move forward given threats of federal prosecution.

Brown vetoed legislation over the weekend that would have given San Francisco some legal cover to open an injection site under a pilot program.