Rain showers moving through Northern California

SAN FRANCISCO — Rain showers are moving across Northern California after months of extremely dry weather.

Rates have been highly variable Tuesday morning, and although showers have been reported from north San Francisco Bay to Sacramento and the central San Joaquin Valley, some parts of the region have yet to see any rain.

The showers are helping suppress wildfires, including the Delta and Hirz fires in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest region where wet and muddy conditions are reported. Fire behavior there has been reduced to smoldering.

Southern California’s best chance for rain is expected to be on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service says there could be snow in the Sierra Nevada above 9,000 feet (2,743 meters) through Thursday morning, and the Mammoth Mountain ski resort has Nov. 8 as its season opening day.